'Use Of Force' Video Leads To Internal Affairs Investigation: York PD

The video supposedly shows "two York City police officers using force on a member of the York City community," as the police stated.

The police became aware of the video around 3:45 p.m. but the incident depicted had happened three and a half hours earlier, at approximately 12:15 pm, according to the release.

York City police officers were interviewing a witness you who identified as Anthony Balbi-Reyes as man she saw hitting an unknown woman in the 100 block of West Maple Street.

The witness told the police that she "could hear the attacks occurring in the residence." The witness also showed the police a video of Balbi-Reyes at her side door, "where he threatened to kill the assaulted female victim," the police stated in the release. Those two incidents triggered the witness to chase Balbi-Reyes from the home with a bat, according to the release.

Officers found the victim who told the police what happened between her and Balbi-Reyes saying he:

"unlawfully entered her residence through a window armed with a pistol. The two began to argue, and (he) struck the female victim in the head with his firearm. (Balbi-Reyes) continued to attack and beat the female victim, even dragging her across the floor by her hair. (He) took the victim’s phone and glasses before being chased away by the witness. The female victim had injuries consistent with the events she told police."

The same officers then went to the 100 block of West Jackson Street to speak to Balbi-Reyes, who "admitted to police that he unlawfully entered the victim’s residence and 'gripped her up,'" as stated in the release.

After his confession, the police attempted to arrest Balbi-Reyes but he "resisted and fought with officers. During the struggle to place (him) under arrest, (Balbi-Reyes) punched one of the officers in the face causing an injury to the right side of his face. Officers used force to get (Balbi-Reyes) into handcuffs," the police said.

He was charged with the following offenses according to the police although court documents were were not available to confirm at the time of publishing:

Burglary.

Aggravated Assault on a Police Officer.

Terroristic Threats.

Simple Assault.

Resisting Arrest.

"An internal affairs investigation is underway for the officer’s use of force," the police concluded.

Balbi-Reyes also has an active case in Cumberland County, court records show.

He has been charged with two misdemeanors for Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use and Use or Possession Of Drug Paraphernalia for an May 26, 2023 offense, according to his court docket.

His preliminary hearing in that case has been set before Magisterial District Judge Elizabeth S. Beckley at 11:30 a.m. on July 27, 2023, court records show.

