The unidentified man was found in the pool at his home on the 3100 block of Grandview Road in Penn Township, around 7:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 1, York County Coroner Pamela Gay said.

Life-saving efforts were unsuccessful and the man was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:20 p.m., Gay said.

An autopsy at Lehigh Valley Hospital is scheduled for 8 a.m. Tuesday, July 4.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.