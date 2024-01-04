Rutter's Is The Only Pennsylvania Convenience Store Chain With Starting Salary Of $18

Starting January 1, 2024, the popular convenience store raised the minimum starting salary to $18 (note that it still shows as $17.50 on the company's website).

"Providing competitive wages is a foundational part of being a great place to work and shows our long-term investment in our employees and communities," Suzanne Cramer, the vice president of human resources at Rutter’s, said in a statement.

Wages aren't just going up to entice new hires, because the company has also implemented a 7% increase for all current employees.

We reported on Sheetz last company-wide wage increase — which was nearly three years ago.

Since 2019, Rutters' starting rate has increased by nearly 75%, the York-based chain explained.

If you're interested in a job at Rutter's click here.

