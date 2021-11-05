Sheetz Announces Permanent Minimum Wage Increases For All Employees, Including New Hires

Sheetz, the family-owed convenience store chain, has announced wage increases at all of its locations for all employees--including new hires.

The convenience chain--with 621 stores across the Mid-Atlantic-- announced a $2/hour wage increase for all of its 18,000 store employees to permanently go into effect on May 21.

This increase equates to a $50 million annual investment and comes on the heels of the company’s $28.5 million investment in store employee wages announced in February.

In addition, Sheetz also announced a $12 million investment in a summer stimulus program which will provide store employees an additional $1/hour wage increase from May 21 until Sep. 23, 2021.

“To attract and retain top talent, we know we need to continue to invest in our employees,” said Travis Sheetz, President/COO of Sheetz. “That investment includes more than just competitive wages. We provide career growth opportunities and a clear path to promotion so life at Sheetz can be not just a job, but a career.”

Sheetz also updated its parental leave policy to include 12 weeks of fully paid time off for new mothers and two weeks of fully paid time off for partners.

Throughout the pandemic Sheetz remained open as an essential business, implementing new cleaning, safety and sanitation measures; and launching new shopping options such as scan-and-go, curbside pickup and delivery.

The company also launched multiple charity outreach programs over the last year including free coffee to healthcare workers and donating more than 600,000 meals to children and families in need.

Sheetz currently operates in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The company lists over 2,000 open positions on its website.

