York 'Isaac Newton' Who Shot Mom, Paralyzed Son Nabbed In CT: US Marshals

A gunman who sent a mother and her adult son to the hospital in York City, Pennsylvania has been captured in Connecticut, authorities say.

Isaac Newton Ramos-Perez, 44, was found in his "makeshift apartment" around 32-25 Meadow Street in Hartford by the Connecticut U.S. Marshal Violent Fugitive Task Force and the Hartford police department on Friday, Jan. 27.

The arrest stems from charges filed against Ramos-Perez after he shot a 44-year-old woman and her 24-year-old son in a house on the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street, York City on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8 p.m., according to a previous release by the area police department.

The son was left paralyzed with permanent facial injuries, according to the US Marshals.

Ramos-Perez allegedly contacted the victims' friends and family members threatening to “finish the job” and kill anyone who attempted to help them prior to his arrest, according to the Marshals.

Ramos-Perez is awaiting extradition back to Pennsylvania on two counts of attempted homicide, as well as aggravated assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm, and terroristic threats— all felonies, according to his court docket.

