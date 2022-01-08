Shot Man Dies 'Despite Life-Saving Actions' By York City Police

Police attempted to save a man suffering from a gunshot wound in York City on Monday, August 1, authorities say.

York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 300 block of Miller Lane at approximately 1:33 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 37-year-old male with an apparent gunshot wound, the release explains.

"Despite life-saving actions, the victim, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries," police say.

Detectives are investigating this deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways:

Submit a tip through the CRIMEWATCH App or at www.yorkcitypolice.com .

. Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org .

. Call the York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204.

Call the York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.

