Pedestrian Struck Dead In York County, Police Say

Officers were called to the collision at East Market Street and Northern Way at 9:05 p.m.

There are two crosswalks at the intersection as seen on Google Maps Street View.

"The pedestrian died as a result of the collision," the police stated in the release.

The Springettsbury Township Police Department continues to investigate this fatal crash.

Anyone who witnessed it or has any additional information is asked to contact Cpl Landis at clandis@springettsbury.com or 717-757-3525.

