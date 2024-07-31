Overcast 76°

Pedestrian Struck Dead In York County, Police Say

A pedestrian died following a motor vehicle strike in Springettysbury Township on Thursday, July 30, area police announced the following morning. 

The intersection of East Market Street and Northern Way in Springettysbury Township where the pedestrian was struck dead, police say.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Officers were called to the collision at East Market Street and Northern Way at 9:05 p.m.

There are two crosswalks at the intersection as seen on Google Maps Street View.

"The pedestrian died as a result of the collision," the police stated in the release. 

The Springettsbury Township Police Department continues to investigate this fatal crash.

Anyone who witnessed it or has any additional information is asked to contact Cpl Landis at clandis@springettsbury.com or 717-757-3525. 

