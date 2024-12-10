Light Rain Fog/Mist 50°

Human Remains Found In Fairview Township Woods: Police

Human remains were discovered in a wooded area of Fairview Township, sparking an investigation by local authorities, police announced on Tuesday, Dec. 10.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Canva/MattGush
The remains were located in the 300 block of Pleasant View Road in New Cumberland at approximately 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 9, according to Fairview Township police.

Investigators believe the remains had been in the area for an extended period of time. “There is no risk to the public as a result of this incident,” police noted in a release.

The York County Coroner’s Office, York County Forensics Team, York County Detectives Office, and Mercyhurst Forensic Scene Recovery Team assisted at the scene, police said.

The investigation remains active, and no further details have been released at the time of publishing.  

