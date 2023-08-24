PA Dad Admits To Killing 2-Month-Old Son: DA

Daryl Carletto Brown underwent a mental evaluation in connection with the Oct. 14, 2020 death of his 2-month-old son, but ultimately on Aug. 21 a negotiated plea deal was approved, according to the court documents.

The boy’s mom had left her son with Daryl in their home in 100 block of West Jackson Street, documents show.

That's when Daryl violently bounced the baby on his leg because the child "wouldn't shut up," he told police, as stated in the affidavit.

The baby was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center, where it was discovered he had a brain injury, rib fractures, as well as bruising and a tear in the baby's spleen, according to the complaint. He was briefly on life-support before passing.

The York County District Attorney Dave Sunday announced the guilty plea on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.

The negotiated plea deal does not include the original homicide or a murder in the first-degree charge. He only pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of a child.

He will serve 20 to 40 years in prison for the murder charge, and two to four years for the endangerment charge, followed by one year of probation, court records show.

