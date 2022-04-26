Man ID'd By Coroner After Drowning In Codorus Creek

A 26-year-old man has been identified as the man who drowned in Codorus Creek on Sunday, Apr. 24, according to a release by the coroner's office.

Andrew C. Altland, of the 300 block of West Gas Avenue in York, had been missing since he fell down an embankment into the Codorus Creek on near the 200 block of West Philadelphia Street by the West Philadelphia Street bridge in York City around 8:15 p.m., authorities said at the time.

His body was pulled from the creek at 11:19 a.m. the following morning, and he was pronounced dead at 11:52 a.m. by the York County coroner's office.

His next of kin have been notified but his cause and manner of death will be released following an autopsy.

Altland was born and raised in York City, where he attended William Penn High School and worked at FedEx, according to his social media.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

