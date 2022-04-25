Contact Us
Man Drowns In Codorus Creek: Reports

Jillian Pikora
Codorus Creek
Codorus Creek Photo Credit: Google Maps (Satellite)

A man fell into Codorus Creek and is presumed to have drowned on Sunday, Apr. 24, according to multiple media outlets.

A witness called for help after they saw a man fall into the creek near the 200 block of West Philadelphia Street by the West Philadelphia Street bridge in York City around 8:15 p.m., reports CBS 21 and FOX43

The search continued on Monday— but this time it was considered a rescue mission of the man’s body, according to emergency dispatchers.

Crews pulled a body out of the water around noon, according to WGAL News 8. 

The body is reportedly the 26-year-old man who fell into the creek, according to PennLive citing fire officials. 

The drowning is being investigated but not as a criminal matter, the outlet reports citing York City Police Lt. Daniel Lentz.

The official identification of the body, as well as the cause and manner of death, have not been released.

