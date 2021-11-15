Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Coroner IDs Central PA Mopedist Killed In Crash With Truck

Jillian Pikora
West College Avenue in York.
West College Avenue in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A mopedist died in a crash involving a truck on Friday afternoon, according to a county coroner's release.

Brad Striebig, 68, of the 2700 block of Crestview Drive in York Township, died at WellSpan Hospital York at 1:59 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.

Striebig was driving his 2009 Honda Ruckus moped westbound in the shoulder area of West College Avenue, when a Chevy Silverado pick-up truck slowed down to go around Striebig, according to the coroner.

That's when Striebig made a u-turn directly into the path of the truck, according to the release by the coroner.

His cause of death was blunt force trauma due to injuries sustained during a motor vehicle crash, as stated on the release.

Striebig was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, according to the release.

The death was ruled accidental; there will be no autopsy but a routine toxicology test was performed, according to the release.

Striebig’s funeral and memorial service details have not been made public.

West Manchester police continue to investigate this crash.

