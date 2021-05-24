York County Woman, 53, Dies Of Injuries Following Train Crash

A woman has died in a local hospital from injuries following a train crash, according to the York County coroner.

Gerri Hill, 53 of Newberry Township, was seriously injured while sitting in her car with it parked on the train tracks in 1200 block of Cly Road in York around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, says the coroner.

Hill was treated at the scene and transported to Well Span York Hospital.

After lifesaving measures, she died 18 and a half hours later.

Hill was a 1985 graduate of William Penn High School, according to an alumi page.

She was predeceased by her brother Scott A. Hill, 44, a tattoo artist who passed in April, 26, 2015, as stated in his obituary.

She is survived by her fiancee Manuel Cruz; parents Exaree Davidson, Jerry Wise; her niece Destiny Wise and nephew Zachary Wise according to her Facebook.

The cause and manner of death has not been made public. An autopsy may not be scheduled pending investigation, according to the coroner.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.