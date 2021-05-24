Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Towns

  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
News

York County Woman, 53, Dies Of Injuries Following Train Crash

Jillian Pikora
Facebook @jillianpikora Email me Read More Stories
Gerri Hill.
Gerri Hill. Photo Credit: Facebook

A woman has died in a local hospital from injuries following a train crash, according to the York County coroner.

Gerri Hill, 53 of Newberry Township, was seriously injured while sitting in her car with it parked on the train tracks in 1200 block of Cly Road in York around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, says the coroner.

Hill was treated at the scene and transported to Well Span York Hospital.

After lifesaving measures, she died 18 and a half hours later.

Hill was a 1985 graduate of William Penn High School, according to an alumi page.

She was predeceased by her brother Scott A. Hill, 44, a tattoo artist who passed in April, 26, 2015, as stated in his obituary.

She is survived by her fiancee Manuel Cruz; parents Exaree Davidson, Jerry Wise; her niece Destiny Wise and nephew Zachary Wise according to her Facebook.

The cause and manner of death has not been made public. An autopsy may not be scheduled pending investigation, according to the coroner.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

York Daily Voice!

Serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.