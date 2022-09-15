The 49-year-old woman stabbed in a home in York County on Tuesday, Sept. 13 has been identified, according to an updated release by the coroner's office.

Trang Pham of Springettsbury Township was stabbed to death with wounds in her abdomen and neck, as detailed in the release.

Springettsbury police were called for a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road at 1:23 p.m., ABC27 reports citing Chief Todd King.

Pham was dead a long with a man believed to be her husband, in the bedroom of the home, authorities say.

Pham was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:06 p.m. by Deputy Coroner Jacob Clevenger.

The injured man was taken to York Hospital where he underwent surgery, according to authorities.

Pham's manner of death is pending the results of the police investigation, although autopsy was completely an originally ruled a homicide, "additional information received" made the office reverse the announcement.

An interpreter was called to the scene to assist the police as they continue to investigate while "a language gap has made that challenging," CBS21 reports.

A third person is not believed to have been involved and there were no signs of a break-in, WGAL News 8 reports citing Springettsbury Township police Chief Todd King.

