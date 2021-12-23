Victims Of Triple Fatal Crash Along I-83 IDd By Coroner

The three people killed in a three vehicle crash along Interstate 83 on Wednesday afternoon have been identified by the coroner.

Heath Wilson, 48, of the 300 block of Ruth Road in York Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital at 3:32 p.m., according to a release by the coroner's office.

He was traveling along the southbound ramp for Exit 16A- Queen Street in York Township when he lost control of his vehicle-- hitting two other vehicles in the area, at approximately 2:44 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene at approximately 3:02 p.m., according to the release.

Justin Luckenbaugh, 46, of the 1800 block of Radnor Road in York Township, was found dead at the scene of the crash and was pronounced deceased at 3:50 p.m., according to the coroner's office.

He was found "restrained and entrapped in his vehicle at the scene and lifeless at the time of the crash," the report states.

He was traveling on Route 75 South Queen Street when his vehicle was impacted by Wilson's vehicle, according to multiple releases by the coroner's office.

His seatbelted passenger, Pok Pitts, 69, of the 1800 block of Radnor Road in York Township, died at WellSpan York Hospital at 3:26 p.m., according to a release by the coroner's office.

All three victims' causes of death were blunt force trauma and their manners of death have all been ruled accidental, according to releases from the coroner's office.

No autopsies were conducted but routine toxicology tests were performed, according to multiple releases from the coroner's office.

Funeral and memorial service details have not been made public.

Additional details about the crash will be released by police, according to the coroner's office.

There were other victims involved in the crash but their statuses and conditions have not been released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

