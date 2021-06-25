Contact Us
US Corps Of Engineers Removes Dam In York Where Boy, 11, Drown [Photos]

Jillian Pikora
The deconstruction project of the Codorus Creek low-head dam. Photo Credit: US Corps of Engineers
The US Corps of Engineers has removed a dam where a child drowned in March.

The Codorus Creek low head dam was demolished after the parents complained about rushing low water dam that led to the death of Payton Gonzalez, 11, on March 25, as Daily Voice previously reported.

The dam is owned by the US Corps of Engineers, which placed a danger sign in the area soon after the drowning.

The dam was originally built in 1965 by Glatfelter, the owners of a nearby paper mill that has since gone out of business, according to the Corps.

The 44 foot wide by 6 foot tall dam was removed by the Corps with the assistance of the US Geological Survey

The U.S. Geological Survey provided the labor and equipment for the work, and the Corps provided 200 tons of rock, while overseeing the construction.

Rather than towing away the concrete the crews used a hydraulic hammer to break it up and poured it into the deep pool below the dam.

The project took less than a week and was completed Friday.

