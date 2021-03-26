York County Coroner IDs Drowned 11-Year-Old Boy

The York County Coroner has identified an 11-year-old boy who drowned in Jackson Township Thursday night.

Payton Gonzales, of Spring Grove, was swimming with a friend in Codorus Creek near the Iowhead Damn when he went under water and didn't come back up around 5:40 p.m., authorities said.

Emergency Dispatch Services sent crews to the scene of a boat rescue near the intersection of Sprenkle and Hershey roads, where the boy's body was recovered at 5:43 p.m., authorities said.

Payton was found unresponsive on the south bank of the creek. He was taken to WellSpan York Hospital, but was not able to be resuscitated, despite life-saving measures.

Northern York Regional Police are continuing to investigate this drowning.

More than $13,000 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Payton's family as of Friday afternoon. The campaign was launched by Shanda Cramer for Stephanie Gonzalez, Payton's mom.

"On Thursday March 25, 2021 heaven gained an angel," the fundraiser reads.

"Payton Gonzalez had received his wings. Chris, Stephanie and the family lost him to a drowning accident.

"Any family who loses their child suddenly and so tragically will need all the assistance possible. They will need help with the funeral expenses."

