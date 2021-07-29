Pennsylvania Olympian Earns Second Bronze Medal

A 27-year-old York County native placed third in the women's 200 meter butterfly on Wednesday.

Hali Flickinger has earned her second Bronze medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Her time was 2:05:65.

Her teammate Regan Smith came in second place, at 2:05:35; only beaten by Zhang Yufei of China with 2:03:86.

Flickinger previously earned bronze for the women's 400 meter freestyle, as Daily Voice previously reported.

You can view the complete Tokyo Olympics scheduled on Olympics.com

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.