Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: A$AP Rocky Arrested At LAX: Reports
News

PA Ex-Con Wanted For Raping 4-Year-Old Twins Nabbed From NY Homeless Shelter

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Isaiah John Metz
Isaiah John Metz Photo Credit: Newberry Township police department

A 22-year-old former convict who is accused of raping 4-year-old twins and attacking two NYPD officers who attempted to arrest him in a homeless shelter was arrested in Westchester, New York, authorities say.

Isaiah John Metz, of North 16th Street in Harrisburg, was arrested in Yonkers inside a different shelter on West 30th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to US Marshals.

Metz was subdued by a stun gun and hospitalized when police took him into custody— he later returned to Manhattan to face charges that include assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

He allegedly had repeatedly punched two officers in the head and bit another on the arm when police first attempted to apprehend him at the original shelter he was staying at, police say. 

The search for him became a federal investigation because he crossed state lines, sources said.

Metz was wanted on 115 felonies in York County, police say. been charged with the following according to court documents:

  • Rape of a Child Under 13 (three counts)
  • Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Less Than 13 (one count)
  • Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (one count)
  • Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (two misdemeanor counts)
  • Misdemeanor Indecent Assault
  • Sexual Abuse of Children (50 counts)
  • Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography (50 counts)

Metz previously served prison time for an assault of a police officer in Harrisburg in 2018, court records show.

Since Metz crossed state lines this is now being handled as a federal case. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.