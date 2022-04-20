PA Ex-Con Wanted For Raping 4-Year-Old Twins Nabbed From NY Homeless Shelter

A 22-year-old former convict who is accused of raping 4-year-old twins and attacking two NYPD officers who attempted to arrest him in a homeless shelter was arrested in Westchester, New York, authorities say.

Isaiah John Metz, of North 16th Street in Harrisburg, was arrested in Yonkers inside a different shelter on West 30th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Tuesday, April 19, according to US Marshals.

Metz was subdued by a stun gun and hospitalized when police took him into custody— he later returned to Manhattan to face charges that include assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, and criminal trespass.

He allegedly had repeatedly punched two officers in the head and bit another on the arm when police first attempted to apprehend him at the original shelter he was staying at, police say.

The search for him became a federal investigation because he crossed state lines, sources said.

Metz was wanted on 115 felonies in York County, police say. been charged with the following according to court documents:

Rape of a Child Under 13 (three counts)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (two counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Less Than 13 (one count)

Indecent Assault (two counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault (one count)

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (two misdemeanor counts)

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault

Sexual Abuse of Children (50 counts)

Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography (50 counts)

Metz previously served prison time for an assault of a police officer in Harrisburg in 2018, court records show.

Since Metz crossed state lines this is now being handled as a federal case.

