PA Ex-Con Who Raped Children Charged With 115 Felonies: Police

A 22-year-old former convict who is accused of raping children— among other child sex abuse offenses— has been charged with 115 felonies in York County, police say.

Isaiah John Metz of North 16th Street in Harrisburg, was arrested following a police investigation in the first block of Winding Hill Drive in Goldsboro on Wednesday, March 30, according to a release by the Newberry Township police department.

Metz has been charged with the following according to court documents:

Rape of a Child Under 13 (three counts)

Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (two counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Less Than 13 (one count)

Indecent Assault (two counts)

Aggravated Indecent Assault (one count)

Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (two misdemeanor counts)

Misdemeanor Indecent Assault

Sexual Abuse of Children (50 counts)

Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography (50 counts)

Metz previously served prison time for an assault in Harrisburg in 2018, court records show.

The York County district attorney’s office is handling this case.

