Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
Breaking News: 12-Year-Old Girl Shot In Central PA: Police
News

PA Ex-Con Who Raped Children Charged With 115 Felonies: Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Isaiah John Metz
Isaiah John Metz Photo Credit: Newberry Township police department

A 22-year-old former convict who is accused of raping children— among other child sex abuse offenses— has been charged with 115 felonies in York County, police say.

Isaiah John Metz of North 16th Street in Harrisburg, was arrested following a police investigation in the first block of Winding Hill Drive in Goldsboro on Wednesday, March 30, according to a release by the Newberry Township police department.

Metz has been charged with the following according to court documents:

  • Rape of a Child Under 13 (three counts)
  • Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse with a Child (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault of a Child Less Than 13 (one count)
  • Indecent Assault (two counts)
  • Aggravated Indecent Assault (one count)
  • Misdemeanor Corruption of Minors (two misdemeanor counts)
  • Misdemeanor Indecent Assault
  • Sexual Abuse of Children (50 counts)
  • Sexual Abuse of Children - Child Pornography (50 counts)

Metz previously served prison time for an assault in Harrisburg in 2018, court records show.

The York County district attorney’s office is handling this case.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.