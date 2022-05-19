Harley-Davidson Stocks Plummet As Factories Shutter Suddenly: Reports

Harley-Davidson factories in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania have abruptly closed due to a parts issue, according to multiple media outlets citing company officials.

The matter appears to be over shipping as well as compliance concerns, Wall Street Journal reports. Stocks for the company have fallen 8% falling the news, according to the outlet.

"This decision, taken out of an abundance of caution, is based on information provided by a third-party supplier to Harley-Davidson late on Tuesday (5/17) concerning a regulatory compliance matter relating to the supplier’s component part,” the company said in a statement to media on Wednesday.

The Springettsbury Township location is expected to remain closed for two weeks, PennLive reports.

The production suspension excludes work on the new LiveWire electric Bicycle, reports Fox 43.

