York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
GOT HIM! US Marshals Arrest 2nd Suspect In Botched Marijuana Robbery Shooting

Jillian Pikora
Nicholas Strada.
Nicholas Strada. Photo Credit: York PD

The younger of two brothers who was wanted for a fatal shooting at a botch drug deal has been arrested, according to police in York.

Nicholas Strada, 17,  was arrested by the US Marshal Task Force in the first block of West Pennsylvania Avenue in Stewartstown, PA on Friday morning.

Strada was wanted for the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit,41, who was killed in the 300 block of Snyder Street on May 3 around 11:25 p.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

He is charged with the following:

  • F1 Criminal Homicide
  • F1 Conspiracy - Criminal Homicide F1 Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily
  • F1 Conspiracy - Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury
  • F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodation; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime (2 counts)

Strada is being held without bail in the York County Prison.

The denial of bail and his adult charges are due to state law on homicides.

His preliminary hearing had not been scheduled at the time of publishing.

