Botched Marijuana Robbery Turned Deadly Leads To Homicide Charges For Brothers, 20, 17, In York

Two brothers in York County were arrested Thursday for the homicide of a 41-year-old found dead in York on May 3, according to city police.

The victim was found by police who were investigating a reported shooting at 305 Smyser Street around 11:25 p.m.

The homicide stemmed from a robbery attempt involving a quantity of marijuana, according to city police.

With the assistance of US Marshals, Ryan Strada, age 20 of York, and his younger brother; Nicholas Strada, age 17 of York, have been arrested in connection with the homicide.

Ryan Strada is charged with the following offenses:

F1 Criminal Homicide (two counts)

F1 Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury

F1 Conspiracy - Robbery-Inflict Serious Bodily Injury

F1 Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

F1 Conspiracy - Burglary - Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime

He is being held in York County prison without bail per the state law in cases of homicide.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 28 at 8:55 a.m.

He was out on bail regarding pending felony charges for attempted armed robbery at the time of the murder, according to court documents. He also has a pending plea court date scheduled in June for drug charges in 2020.

Nicholas Strada is charged with the following offenses:

F1 Criminal Homicide

Robbery

Burglary

His hearing date and complete list of charges has not been made public.

Nicolas Strada is a minor but per state law he has been charged as an adult because this is a homicide.

This is the fifth marijuana related homicide in the City of York since 2017, according to police.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.