Coroner IDs Woman Killed In York County House Fire

Authorities have identified the 54-year-old woman who died in a York County fire last week.

KeShim Whiteleather's body was found inside the home on the 500 block of Rockville Road in Jackson Township on Thursday, Dec. 22 around 8:30 p.m., according to a release by the York County coroner's office.

The Nashville volunteer fire department led the fire against the blaze.

The coroner was called to the home at 10:19 p.m., although the woman's body is believed to have been found before then, according to the release.

Whiteleather was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:23 p.m. by Deputy Coroners Carissa McLyman and Scott Pennewell. Her death was believed to have been fire-related, the coroner said.

