Coroner IDs Teenager Shot Dead In Central PA Home

A teenager who was shot dead in a central Pennsylvania home Saturday morning has been identified by the York County coroner’s office.

Police were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York City around 6:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release and police.

The victim has been identified as Michael Caster, 15, of York and Lancaster counties with no fixed address, according to a release by the coroner's office.

His cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death is pending investigation, according to an updated release by the coroner's office.

Police continue to investigate this shooting as "suspicious," according to a release on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the following ways:

Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

Call York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

Call York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

