Contact Us
York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York
Return to your home site

Menu

York Daily Voice serves Dover Twp, Fairview Twp, Manchester Twp, Penn Twp, Springettsbury Twp, Windsor Twp & York

Nearby Sites

  • Adams
    serves Conewago Twp, Cumberland Twp, Franklin Twp, Gettysburg, Littlestown, Mount Pleasant Twp, Oxford Twp, Reading Twp & Straban Twp
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Cumberland
    serves Carlisle, East Pennsboro Twp, Hampden Twp, Lower Allen Twp, Mechanicsburg, Shippensburg, Silver Spring Twp & Upper Allen Twp
  • Chester
    serves Caln Twp, Coatesville, East Goshen Twp, Phoenixville, Tredyffrin Twp, Uwchlan Twp, West Chester, West Goshen Twp & West Whiteland Twp
News

Coroner IDs Teenager Shot Dead In Central PA Home

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York.
600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A teenager who was shot dead in a central Pennsylvania home Saturday morning has been identified by the York County coroner’s office.

Police were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York City around 6:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release and police.

The victim has been identified as Michael Caster, 15, of York and Lancaster counties with no fixed address, according to a release by the coroner's office.

His cause of death was a single gunshot wound to the head, but the manner of death is pending investigation, according to an updated release by the coroner's office.

Police continue to investigate this shooting as "suspicious," according to a release on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the following ways:

  • Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
  • Call York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204
  • Call York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.