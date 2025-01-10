Teenager Shot Dead In Central PA Home, Authorities Say

A teenager died in a shooting at home Saturday morning, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.

Police were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York City around 6:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.

A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release and police.

His identity will be released after his next-of-kin have been notified.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.

Police continue to investigate this shooting as "suspicious," according to a release on Monday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the following ways:

Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org

Call York City Police Tip Line at ‪717-849-2204

Call York City Police Department at ‪717-846-1234 or ‪717-849-2219.

