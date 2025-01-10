Teenager Shot Dead In Central PA Home, Authorities Say

A teenager died in a shooting at home Saturday morning, according to a release by the York County coroner’s office.
Police were called to a reported shooting at a home in the 600 block of West Philadelphia Street in York City around 6:10 a.m., according to the coroner’s office.
A 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the release and police.
His identity will be released after his next-of-kin have been notified.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Monday morning.
Police continue to investigate this shooting as "suspicious," according to a release on Monday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in the following ways:
- Email Det. Baez: abaez@yorkcity.org
- Call York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204
- Call York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.