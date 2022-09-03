Contact Us
Child Hospitalized Following Shooting In Central PA: Police

Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora
The 900 block of Wayne Avenue.
The 900 block of Wayne Avenue. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A child was hospitalized following a shooting in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday night, according to the police.

York City Police were called to investigate a shooting in the 900 block of Wayne Avenue just before 4 p.m. on Mar. 8, they said in a release.

A child was shot "by an unknown suspect while standing in the area of the alley to the rear of the (avenue)," police say.

The child was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle prior to the police arriving, the release explains.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact the York City police on the department’s website or by calling the tip line at 717-849-2204.

