Car Into Building Causes Gas Leak In York: Authorities

A car slammed into rowhomes in York causing a gas leak on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, authorities say.

The car hit three homes in the 200 block of Chestnut Street near Maple Avenue and North Pine Street at 2:19 p.m., according to emergency dispatch.

The front of the homes suffered some exterior damage, authorities say. Columba Gas came to the area and the leak is under control, authorities told Daily Voice.

The status of the driver is unknown.

Additional information has not been released.

