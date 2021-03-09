Contact Us
Armed Robber Nabbed Following Police Pursuit In York

Jillian Pikora
Sheets located at 2067 South Queens Street in York, Pennsylvania. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A convenience store armed robber has been arrested following an early morning car chase involving both local and state police in York County.

Nicholas Keith Deller, 43, of Felton, has been charged with armed robbery following the chase.

Police were first dispatched to a convenience armed robbery report at the Sheetz located at 2068 South Queen Street in York on Friday around 12:05 a.m.

Upon arrival officers confirmed that a robbery had occurred and the suspect was armed with a handgun.

A description of the suspect was broadcast over police radios and officers were on the look-out for a man matching Deller’s description.

A Spring Garden Township Police Officer spotted the suspect's vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but Deller gave chase and a pursuit was initiated.

That’s when Pennsylvania State Police stepped in to assist York Area Regional Police and Spring Garden Township, setting up an intervention technique to stop the vehicle.

Deller has been charged with the following:

  • F2 Robbery-Inflict Threat Immediate Bodily Injury
  • F1 Aggravated Assault - Attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury to designated individuals (2 counts)
  • F3 Fleeing or Attempting to Elude Officer
  • M1 Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property
  • M1 Receiving Stolen Property
  • M2 Simple Assault
  • M1 Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another
  • M3 Accident Involving Damage Attended Vehicle/Property
  • S Turning Movements And Required Signals
  • S Driving at Safe Speed
  • S Careless Driving
  • S Obedience to Traffic-Control Devices
  • S Driving without Lights To Avoid Identification/Arrest
  • S Duties At Stop Sign
  • S Reckless Driving

His preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m.

