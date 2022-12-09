3-Year-Old Boy Among Three People Shot In York (DEVELOPING)

Three people were shot— including a 3-year-old boy— in York on Friday, Dec. 9, authorities say.

The York City police were called to a reported shooting in the 400 block of East Philadelphia Street/Lincoln Highway on Friday, at approximately 4:33 p.m., according to a release by the department around 8:30 p.m.

"While enroute to the call, officers were alerted that the shooting victims were transported via a privately owned vehicle to an area hospital," as stated in the release.

No names have been released but the three victims are a 23-year-old woman, a 21-year-old man, and a 3-year-old boy, according to the release.

All sustained injuries and the police plan to release additional information on their conditions.

Detectives are investigating this shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the York City Police Department.

