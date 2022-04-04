16-Year-Old Girl Killed In Crash In Central PA ID'd By Coroner

The 16-year-old girl who died following a two-vehicle crash in central Pennsylvania on Saturday has been identified in a release by the coroner's office.

Autumn Short died at Wellspan York Hospital Emergency Department at 5:31 p.m. on Apr. 2, according to the release by the York County coroner's office.

The crash she was involved in happened in the 1500 block of East Canal and Fox Run roads in Dover Township at around 3:15 p.m., according to the release.

Short was a passenger in the crash and was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the release states.

Her official cause and manner of death will not be released until after her autopsy, which is scheduled for Apr. 5, the coroner states.

The status of the other people involved in the crash remains unknown.

Short's community is already sharing about its loss on social media.

Short was a junior at Dover High School where she was a member of the school marching band, according to her social media.

The school has not released any statement on her passing when Daily Voice reached out on Monday morning.

Short had just gotten her license in Dec. 2021, social media posts show.

It remains unclear who was driving the vehicle at the time of the crash.

She is survived by her parents, young sister, extended family, and many friends, according to social media.

Her funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.