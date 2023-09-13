Murder-suicide: Codorus Township Secretary Shot Dead By Husband, PA State Police

April Rehbein, a secretary for Codorus Township, was found shot dead in the front yard of her home around 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 12, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Her husband, David P. Rehbein is believed to have shoot her following an argument that evening, a relative who found their bodies told authorities. David was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside the home in the 4600 block of Shaffers Church Road, Glenville, Codorus Township, according to a release by the coroner's office.

Deputy Coroner Molly York was called to the scene at 6:36 p.m. following her investigation the married couple was declared deceased at 9:38 p.m.

PSP York is investigating the incident.

April Rehbein worked as a secretary for Codorus Township released a statement on its Facebook page reading as follows:

"Codorus Township mourns the sudden passing of our Secretary, April Rehbein. April was a valued member of our team and was always a pleasant person to be around. The office will be closed until further notice. As we navigate through this time, no new permits will be issued for the next several weeks. If you have an urgent need, please call the Township at 717-235-4634 Voicemail will be checked daily. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

This is the fifth murder-suicide Daily Voice has reported on in Pennsylvania this summer. The first was an engaged couple in Cumberland County in June, followed by a married couple in York County in July, then another married couple — included a social-media influencer— also in July in Union County, and most recently, a mother and son were found due to a "strong odor" in Philadelphia in August.

If you are experiencing domestic abuse there is help, call 800-799-7233 or START to 88788 to reach the National Domestic Abuse Hotline or go to https://www.pcadv.org/ to get help from the Pennsylvania Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

If you or someone you love is having suicidal thoughts call or text the National Suicide Hotline by dialing 988. You can learn more and find ways to get help here.

