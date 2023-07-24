Husband, Wife ID'd After Murder-Suicide In York: Authorities

Brenda Bowersox, 55, of York, was shot and killed by her husband, Steve Bowersox, 60, of York, at their home located at 2816 Glen Hollow Drive in Springettsbury Township, York, authorities said.

Springettsbury Township police were called to the home for a report of gunshots just before 9 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2023, the department detailed in a release.

Police arrived to find Brenda with gunshot wounds to the head, neck, and upper torso at 8:56 a.m., according to a release by the York County Coroner's office.

Her death was investigated and certified at the scene at 9:17 a.m. by Deputy Coroner Michelle Rau along with an intern Shreyaa Kassim.

Her death was ruled a homicide, as stated in the coroner's release.

Steve Bowersox was found with a gunshot wound to the head and was in critical condition, and was rushed to WellSpan York Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:31 a.m., Coroner Pam Gay explained.

His death was ruled a suicide, according to Gay.

There will be no autopsies, but routine toxicologies were obtained, she said.

The police are continuing to investigate this murder-suicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springettsbury Township Police Department at 717-757-3525.

This is the second murder-suicide between a couple in central Pennsylvania in July 2023. You can read our coverage of the engaged couple's murder-suicide in Cumberland County by clicking here.

