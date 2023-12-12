Lester Carl Stewart, 68, of Fawn Township, was pronounced dead at WellSpan York Hospital at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 2, as detailed in Coroner Pam Gay's release.

It was foggy and Stewart was not wearing a seatbelt while driving a tractor towing a manure spreader around 8:45 p.m. on Saturday, Gay explained.

He was turning the vehicle around in the 300 block of Marstellar Road in Hopewell Township when the tractor clipped the manure spreader — causing him to lose control, exit the roadway, and crash, according to Gay's release.

He died at WellSpan York Hospital despite "therapeutic measures," Gay stated in the release.

Deputy Coroner Michele Kirchner was called to the hospital to investigate and certify his death. An autopsy was performed on Wednesday, Dec. 6 at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown, according to the release. He died an accidental death caused by blunt force injuries, Gay said.

Lester was born in Baltimore, MD, was a 1974 graduate of Kennard Dale High School, and he went on to "proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from January 1975 that included a deployment in Japan until his honorable discharge on January 1978," as stated in his obituary.

Shortly after he was honorably discharged, he married his wife, Donna Ann (Winkler) on June 9, 1979. Donna passed away on April 7, 2023.

"Lester was a talented carpenter [...] a 'jack of all trades' with the knowledge and skills to fix and construct just about anything," as stated in his obituary. He also enjoyed playing poker, spending time with his grandchildren, and storytelling with his great humor and thoughtful "'dad' talks."

He is survived by his children Steven Alton Stewart (Michelle Harmon) of Glenvill, Julie Ann Wiley (Kris) of Fawn Grove; four grandchildren; siblings: Ronald Stewart (Diane) of Brogue, Darlene Browning (Mark) of Stewartstown, Walter Stewart (Judy) of Thomasville, and Roger Stewart of Bel Air, MD, according to his obituary.

"He was preceded in death by his brother, Kenneth Stewart who was killed in action during the Vietnam War," as stated in his obituary.

A visitation will be held at Harkins Funeral Home located at 600 Main Street in Delta, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12. His funeral will be held at the home, with Reverend Tracy Duvall, United States Army Veteran, pastor of Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church officiating, at 11 a.m. on Wednesday. He will be buried with military honors presented by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard graveside in Bel Air Memorial Gardens "where he will be laid to rest with his loving wife, Donna," as written in his obituary.

Instead of flowers, contributions can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project at www.woundedwarriorproject.org.

Daily Voice has reached out to the family to express our sincere condolences.

Click here to read Lester's full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice York and receive free news updates.