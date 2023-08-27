Car Robbers Blow Up Boat In York County: State Police

The same group of people who were breaking into cars in Loganville Borough and Springfield Township are now believed to be blowing up other people's property using fireworks, according to PSP, Troop J, York Criminal Investigation Unit.

The "criminal mischiefs and vehicle break-ins" happened between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. starting in June and continuing through August 2023, troopers said.

The number of mailboxes was not shared, but the police did share that the boxes were struck with a "blunt object" and the "targeted mailboxes appear to be in semi-remote areas," near Ridgeview Road and Logan Heights Road, as stated in the release.

The explosions soon escalated to the same individuals placing "a firework in a boat, causing a total loss," the police said.

The police are searching for the people responsible for these incidents. A cash reward of an unnamed amount is available for tips leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to contact PSP York Criminal Investigation Unit at 717-428-1011, Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477), or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID+107. Tipsters are asked to reference incident number PA2023-10244885 when providing information.

