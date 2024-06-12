Troopers Seek Luzerne Co. Man Who Disappeared In Broad Daylight In 2018

Fanning was 30 years old when he disappeared in Hazle Township on Nov. 15, 2018, according to troopers.

His father last saw him around noon after dropping him off at the Groceries Plus at 1003 Vine Street, police said. The store was just a few blocks from their North James Street home.

Around 1:30 p.m., Fanning was spotted at a Fine Wine and Good Spirits about 10 to 15 minutes away from the grocery store. He walked out and has not been seen since.

Police said he is 5-foot-10 and around 170 pounds. He has blond/strawberry hair with a beard and mustache and was wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt with a maroon hood and blue jeans. He was also carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-472-8477 or submit a tip online.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northampton and receive free news updates.