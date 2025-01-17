A Bethlehem man who brutally attacked a married couple during a carjacking attempt outside a West Broad Street restaurant has been convicted on all charges, Lehigh County District Attorney Gavin P. Holihan announced on Friday, Jan. 17.

Elon James, 40, was found guilty on Thursday, Jan. 16, after a two-day jury trial. He was convicted of felony aggravated assault, criminal attempt – robbery of a motor vehicle, criminal attempt – theft by unlawful taking, as well as misdemeanor resisting arrest and simple assault, authorities said.

The violent attack happened around 8 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2023, when James attempted to steal the couple’s car in the restaurant parking lot. One of the victims was seriously injured during the assault, according to prosecutors.

Bethlehem Police Officer Douglas Pascoe responded within minutes, located James nearby, and apprehended him after a brief chase.

Following the conviction, James’ bail was revoked, and he was sent to Lehigh County Jail. He faces a maximum sentence of 42 years in prison at his sentencing, set for 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 26 before Judge James T. Anthony.

The case was investigated by Bethlehem Police Officer Andrew Wirth with assistance from the James B. Martin Regional Intelligence and Investigation Center. Chief Deputy District Attorney David J. Mussel prosecuted the case.

