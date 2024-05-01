Trio Caught With Drugs In Monroe County Hotel Room, DA Says

Twenty-nine-year-old Brandon Cabrera of Effort, 32-year-old Christopher Ferraro of East Stroudsburg, and 28-year-old Dylan Smith of Stroudsburg all face drug an paraphernalia charges, said the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

According to prosecutors, Monroe County Probation and Parole Officers went to a hotel on Route 611 after receiving information that Cabrera was staying there. The 29-year-old was sought on an alleged parole violation, authorities said.

When they arrived, officers saw drug paraphernalia and drugs "in plain view," the DA's Office said. All three were arrested at the scene.

In addition to the drug charges, authorities said Ferraro was sought for failure to appear in Monroe and Luzerne county courts.

All three were taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility, they added.

