Thousands Without Power In PA Following Winter Storm

Thousands of Pennsylvania residents remained without power following Tuesday's winter storm.

Snowfall in New Jersey during a winter storm on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
The storm left the Poconos under nearly a foot of snow while residents in Allentown were digging out of approximately 10 inches.

Central parts of the state saw between 4 and 7 inches.

According to the PPL outage map, the following areas were without power as of 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14:

  • Cumberland County: 2,201 customers mainly in East Pennsboro, Lower Allen, and Camp Hill.
  • Dauphin: 3,503, mainly in Halifax, Swatara, Upper Paxton, West Hanover
  • Schuylkill: 13,065, mainly in Branch, Butler, East Brunswick, East Norwegian, North Manheim, Pine Grove, Port Carbon, Porter, South Manheim, Washington, West Brunswick.

Check the PPL outage map for updates.

