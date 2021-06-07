Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Northampton Daily Voice

Police & Fire

Victim Critical Following Bethlehem Hookah Lounge Stabbing, Police Say

Valerie Musson
15 East 3rd Street in Bethlehem (H20 Hookah Lounge)
15 East 3rd Street in Bethlehem (H20 Hookah Lounge) Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

One person was critically inured in a stabbing at a Bethlehem hookah lounge early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a report of a large disturbance at 15 East 3rd Street shortly before 3 a.m. and found a victim who had been stabbed multiple times, police said.

The victim — whose identity was not released — was taken to St. Luke’s Fountain Hill and remains in critical condition, police said.

The address is listed on Google as H20 Hookah Lounge.

The lounge’s representatives did not immediately respond to Daily Voice’s request for comment.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the City of Bethlehem Police through the tip line 610-691-6660 or email bethlehempolice@bethlehem-pa.gov.

