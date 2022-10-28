Contact Us
Utility Company UGI Not Liable For Gas Explosion That Killed PA Mom On Xmas Day, Says DA

The UGI Corporation will not be held criminally liable after one of their pipes exploded on Christmas Day and killed a 31-year-old Pennsylvania mom. Photo Credit: Monroe County District Attorney's Office

Pennsylvania-based utility company UGI will face no consequences for the explosion of a natural gas pipeline that killed a Monroe County mother on Christmas Day. 

Ana R. Abreau, 33, was a passenger in a car driving on State Route 314 in Swiftwater at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 25, 2020, when a natural gas pipeline under the street "erupted," flipping the car and badly damaging the road, said Monroe County Chief Detective Eric J. Kerchner. 

Abreau died as a result of the blast. Her husband, her two-month-old child, and an extended family member who were also in the car survived, officials said.  No other vehicles were involved in the accident, authorities added.

After an investigation that last nearly two years, Kerchner says UGI can't be held criminally liable for the blast that killed Abreau. 

No precise explanation was given on the cause of the explosion. 

No precise explanation was given on the cause of the explosion.