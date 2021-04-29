UPDATE: IDs Released For Man, Woman Dead In Easton Apartment Complex Murder-Suicide

Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek has identified the man and woman who died in a murder-suicide at an Easton apartment complex Tuesday night.

Shakeeyah Elisia Jackson, 34, was found dead with 10 gunshot wounds at the 600 building of the Canal Park Apartments shortly after 11:35 p.m. Tuesday, authorities said. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Jackson’s partner, 42-year-old David Javon Hall, died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Lysek told Daily Voice.

A semi-automatic weapon was recovered from the scene and remains under investigation, Lysek said.

Police arrived at the scene and found that the apartment was locked — a detail that made District Attorney Terry Houck confident in the murder-suicide ruling, LehighValleyLive reports.

Two young children were found unharmed in the apartment and were turned over to family members, the report says.

Click here for more from LehighValleyLive.

