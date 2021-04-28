Report: Woman Hit In Face By Man Swinging Nail-Covered Stick During Easton Dispute

A woman suffered facial injuries and swelling after being struck by a man wielding a nail-covered stick during a Tuesday night dispute in Easton, reports say.

Kareem Saquan Dario, 34, is accused of using the weapon during an argument on the 500 block of West Berwick Street, where an ambulance was dispatched shortly before 7 p.m., LehighValleyLive reports citing court papers.

Dario, of Easton, faces various assault and reckless endangerment charges and was being held at Northampton County Prison in lieu of $100,000 bail, the outlet reports.

