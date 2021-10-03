TRIPLE MURDER: Lehigh Valley Electrician Beats 3 Coworkers Dead In Florida, Authorities Say

A Pennsylvania electrician fatally beat three of his coworkers during a violent rampage in Florida over the weekend, authorities said.

Shaun Runyon, 39, punched his boss in the face at a job site and then took off running Friday, police said.

In response to inquiries, this is Shaun Runyon (DOB 3-21-1982), the triple homicide suspect. He is in custody at this time. https://t.co/1qGP2POTpv pic.twitter.com/uaIoXWBL5Q — Polk County Sheriff 🚔 (@PolkCoSheriff) October 2, 2021

Runyon on Saturday showed up at the Davenport, Fla., home where he and his coworkers were staying, according to Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.

There, he beat one man dead with a baseball bat and stabbed him with a knife while he slept, Judd said. Runyon killed another man on the front porch and chased a third into the street and beat him with a bat, authorities said.

The third victim later died. Seven people were in the house at the time.

Judd said his office had "no idea what outraged him so bad that more than 24 hours later that he would come back and make an attempt to kill every one of them."

Runyon and his colleagues were in the area with J & B Electric, Inc., to do work for Publix Supermarkets, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.

Runyon fled the house and showed up to a random couple's Lake Wales home in bloody clothes, saying he'd been raped, Judd said.

The couple urged Judd to go to the hospital, where he was arrested.

Runyon was charged with three counts of first degree murder and one count of aggravated battery. Court records show he is from the Nazareth area in Northampton County.

