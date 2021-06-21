Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice
Traffic Alert: Bethlehem Crash Snaps Telephone Pole, Prompts Extended Road Closure

Traffic Alert: Bethlehem Crash Snaps Telephone Pole, Prompts Extended Road Closure

An early morning crash in Bethlehem snapped a telephone pole and shut down a portion of the roadway, authorities said.
The crash occurred on Freemansburg Avenue shortly before 5 a.m. Monday, the Bethlehem Township Volunteer Fire Company said on Facebook.

The portion of the roadway between Washington Street and Farmersville Road will be closed for an “extended period of time,” the department said.

Travelers should plan to take an alternate route.

