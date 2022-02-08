Tractor-Trailer Overturns On Route 33, Shuts Down Exit Ramp: State Police

A tractor-trailer overturned on Route 33, causing an extended shutdown of an exit ramp, state police said.

The crash occurred near the exit ramp from Route 33 southbound to Route 512 in Plainfield Township, Northampton County shortly before 7:50 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky confirmed on Twitter.

The ramp was estimated to be closed for an extended period, Branosky said.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

