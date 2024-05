Authorities said the suspect stole the package shortly after it was dropped off by a FedEx driver on the 1900 block of Sunderland Drive.

He was wearing a blue Amazon vest and fled in a white sedan with tinted windows.

Anyone who can identify the suspect is asked to call Officer Rob Winters at 610-317-6110 or email rwinters@lowersaucontownship.org.

To submit an anonymous tip, visit the Northampton County Crimewatch page.

