Tractor-Trailer Fire Causes Extended Delays On Rt. 78 In Northampton County: State Police

A tractor-trailer fire caused extended delays on Route 78 in Northampton County, state police said.

The trailer went up in flames in the eastbound lanes near milepost 74.5 in Glendon Borough, PSP Trooper Nathan Branosky said shortly before 6:55 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

All traffic was detoured from Route 33 southbound to Route 78 westbound and from Route 78 eastbound to Route 33 northbound, Branosky said.

Extended delays were reported until the highway was reopened around 9:45 a.m.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

