State Police Seek Pickup Truck Driver Who Caused Rt. 22 Crash That Injured Woman, 2 Children

State Police are seeking the driver of a red pickup truck that injured two children and an adult in an early morning hit-and-run on Route 22.

The driver of an older model red Chevrolet Silverado cut off a Subaru Forrester on Rt. 22 westbound at Rt. 512 in Hanover Township around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, PA State Trooper Nathan Branosky told Daily Voice.

The Forrester then struck the center median in a rollover crash, Branosky said.

The 38-year-old woman driving the Forrester sustained minor injuries, as did two boys ages 12 and 10, the latter of whom was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital Muhlenberg, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.