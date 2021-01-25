Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA
Return to your home site

Menu

Northampton Daily Voice serves Northampton, PA

Nearby Towns

  • Bucks
  • Warren Hunterdon
    serves Allamuchy, Clinton, Flemington, Hackettstown, Lopatcong, Mansfield, Phillipsburg, Raritan, Readington & Washington
Police & Fire

State Police: Northampton County Teen Killed In Rollover Crash

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania State Police
Pennsylvania State Police Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A Northampton County teen was killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon, state police said.

The Bangor teen — whose name was not made public — was driving west on Poplar Valley Road when her Hyundai Elantra hit the crest of a hill, struck a tree on the right side and overturned several times around 1:30 p.m., according to PSP in Stroudsburg.

The girl, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene while her 16-year-old passenger was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northampton Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.