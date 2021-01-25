State Police: Northampton County Teen Killed In Rollover Crash

A Northampton County teen was killed in a rollover crash Friday afternoon, state police said.

The Bangor teen — whose name was not made public — was driving west on Poplar Valley Road when her Hyundai Elantra hit the crest of a hill, struck a tree on the right side and overturned several times around 1:30 p.m., according to PSP in Stroudsburg.

The girl, 17, was pronounced dead at the scene while her 16-year-old passenger was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Speed was a factor in the crash, which remains under investigation, police said.

